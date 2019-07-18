Busken ice cream-filled doughnut ‘Halos’ are what summer dreams are made of

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream... and doughnuts!
Busken has combined two classic treats for this mouth-watering creation — doughnuts and ice cream.
The bakery describes the halo as “Hot glazed. Ice cream filled.”
If you’d like to try one of these treats - perfect during this heat wave - there is currently a food truck parked out of the Hyde Park Busken store.
The food truck hours are:
MON: CLOSED
T, W, TH, SUN: 12 - 9
FRI, SAT: 12 - 10
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, some of their flavors include a Maysville Madness, with vanilla ice cream, Maysville fudge icing, brownie crumbles and walnuts. The “Crown Jewel” uses Graeter’s black raspberry chip, and the “Piggy-licious” features Graeter’s maple cinnamon crunch. The other ice creams are UDF flavors.
