Busken ice cream-filled doughnut ‘Halos’ are what summer dreams are made of
Busken has debuted their Halo donuts.
July 18, 2019 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 12:18 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream... and doughnuts!

Busken has combined two classic treats for this mouth-watering creation — doughnuts and ice cream.

The bakery describes the halo as “Hot glazed. Ice cream filled.”

If you’d like to try one of these treats - perfect during this heat wave - there is currently a food truck parked out of the Hyde Park Busken store.

The food truck hours are:

MON: CLOSED

T, W, TH, SUN: 12 - 9

FRI, SAT: 12 - 10

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, some of their flavors include a Maysville Madness, with vanilla ice cream, Maysville fudge icing, brownie crumbles and walnuts. The “Crown Jewel” uses Graeter’s black raspberry chip, and the “Piggy-licious” features Graeter’s maple cinnamon crunch. The other ice creams are UDF flavors.

