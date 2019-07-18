Cincinnati fire crews stay busy combating heat, responding to heat-related calls

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - With temperatures as hot as they are right now -- and they are expected to be this way through the weekend -- firefighters are staying busy.
It doesn’t matter if it’s 100 degrees out or below zero, when an emergency arises firefighters have to answer that call.
“When the heat index gets up over 100 like this, it definitely becomes as issue,” Cincinnati Fire Department Capt. Rick Tracy said. “So we have to stay hydrated and stay in some sort of physical shape just to be able to deal with it on a day to day basis. We know it’s coming and we deal with it."
In the event of a fire, Tracy says they will bring extra man power that will get swapped out a little earlier than normal.
“Go to rehab, try to cool off, before we could possibly go back in and continue working,” he said.
Don’t forget about the fire gear that can add anywhere from 50 to 100 lbs. Even if there is no fire, there is a good chance they will get a medical call especially when it’s really hot out.
“We get our fair share," Tracy said. "We have a large population of homeless in Cincinnati, so we do get a lot of calls for a heat emergency’s when it comes to that. They are outside. They are in this all day long. Also, people who may or may not have air conditioning or air conditioning that works very well. We will get calls to just check on people to go an see if they’re doing alright.”
Fire officials are also saying it’s extremely important to care of yourself in these temperatures as well. That includes drinking plenty of water, wearing light clothing and spending as less time outdoors as you can.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.