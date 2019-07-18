Driver charged in fatal NKY crash that killed mom, injured two children

WALTON., KY (FOX19) - A man accused of causing a fatal crash that killed a mom in January has been charged with manslaughter, wanton endangerment and OVI.
After a months-long investigation police said Darrin Carroll, 43, turned himself in on June 17.
On Jan. 9, Carroll was operating a 2003 Chevrolet flatbed truck eastbound on Richwood Road when the right axles went off the side of the road, police said. As Carrol got back on the roadway, the truck started a yaw rotation and collided with a westbound 2018 Honda Accord in a head-on, side-swipe manner which killed 45-year-old Amy Skiba from Union, KY., and injured her two 12-year-old children.
Police said the flatbed continued its rotation, ending up on the north side of the roadway causing the bed to disengage from the frame and collide with a 2017 Toyota pickup truck operated by 53-year-old Angela Sulcer.
Carroll and Skiba’s children were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Sulcer was not injured.
Carroll is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.