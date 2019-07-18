Driver charged in fatal NKY crash that killed mom, injured two children

On Jan. 9, Carroll was operating a 2003 Chevrolet flatbed truck eastbound on Richwood Road when the right axles went off the side of the road, police said. As Carrol got back on the roadway, the truck started a yaw rotation and collided with a westbound 2018 Honda Accord in a head-on, side-swipe manner which killed 45-year-old Amy Skiba from Union, KY., and injured her two 12-year-old children.