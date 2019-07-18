Excessive Heat Warning thru Saturday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect 2 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Saturday with heat indexes near or above 105 degrees.
The advisory, originally issued as a watch, wasn’t supposed to go into effect until Friday but it now will begin a little earlier than expected.
The National Weather Service also has issued excessive heat watches and warnings for others parts of the Midwest as well as the Plains and parts of the East Coast as dangerously high temperatures move in.
Air temperatures here will be in the 90s, but it will feel much warmer with the humidity factored in.
The Latest Forecast: Temperatures are in the lows 70s now at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
They will increase into the low 90s by this afternoon.
By 5 p.m. Friday, our heat index will hit three digits.
Very little relief is expected during the night with low temperatures only falling into the middle and upper 70s.
Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat related illnesses will be possible, especially if you spend a significant amount of time outdoors, or are involved in any strenuous outdoor activity.
Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
If possible, spend more time in air conditioned or well- ventilated places. Reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
Friends, relatives, or neighbors should check on the elderly and people with chronic ailments, who are usually the first to suffer from heat-related illness.
