Excessive Heat Warning: Today Through Saturday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Today through Sunday as a combination of heat and humidity will make it feel anywhere from 100 to 106 degrees as the hottest air so far this summer invades the Tri-State.
An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 2pm today through 8pm Saturday. We stay mainly dry until late day thunderstorm chances on Sunday as feels like values at local airports, where data is observed, will reach 105 degrees at times but will be higher in city centers and in sunny areas along streams where the humidity is higher.
Relief will be on the horizon Sunday evening with shower and thunderstorms into Monday along a cold front. By Monday morning you will feel some decrease in humidity then Monday afternoon looks feeling much better with lower temperatures as well in the mid 80’s by Tuesday.
