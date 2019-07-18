FC Cincinnati to celebrate USWNT star, Queen City native Rose Lavelle Thursday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - She’s got four stars on her shirt and now she is being honored as a star of Cincinnati.
The Queen City is honoring their Queen Rose Lavelle through multiple events beginning Thursday.
FC Cincinnati says they will honor the U.S. Women’s National Team Midfielder during their game against D.C. United Thursday at 8 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN.
The team says there will also be a ‘Party at the Pitch’ on Sheakley Lawn that starts at 5:30 p.m.
Kenwood-native Lavelle padded the U.S.'s lead against the Netherlands in the championship game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to make the score 2-0 in the 69th minute July 7.
The celebration will continue Friday, announced Mayor John Cranley.
At noon, there will be a party honoring Lavelle on Fountain Square. No other details about the party have been revealed.
