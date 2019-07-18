FC Cincinnati to celebrate USWNT star, Queen City native Rose Lavelle Thursday

#FCCincy family! Come out and recognize the Queen City’s 🌹!



JUST ANNOUCNED: In addition to the @CityofCincy Celebration on Friday, @USWNT’s @roselavelle will be honored next Thursday night during our D.C. United game at Nippert Stadium on ESPN! https://t.co/T7UcE8GIlr https://t.co/c48gw3nNu2