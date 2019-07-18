Friday, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Friday will be day number two with all of the FOX19 NOW viewing area under an Excessive Heat Warning.
At about 3 pm yesterday the heat index reached 109° at the Lebanon Airport before drenching rains cool the air. Friday will be about the same with heat index values at times warmer than 100° and possibly as hot as 112° in a few select spots. No rain is in the forecast today so do not count on a late afternoon refresher.
Today’s rain, soaked local soils. With more moisture available for evaporation as the air warms Friday, today’s downpours become tomorrow’s stifling humidity. Oppressive heat and humidity will continue into Sunday evening when rain along a cold front will lead cooler and less humid air into Cincinnati. By Monday afternoon the weather will be pleasant as a four-day stretch of nicer, “normal” weather begins.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.