Man accused of stabbing Covington boy with machete now charged with attempted murder

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The man accused of stabbing a boy with a machete in Covington earlier this year has now been charged with attempted murder, authorities say.
Esteban Portugues, 35, had been previously charged with assault in the case and jailed at the Kenton County Detention Center. According to commonwealth attorney Rob Sanders, Portugues now faces a charge of attempted murder.
Police said surveillance video showed Portugues with a machete before an assault at West Eleventh and Hermes Avenue in May.
Angel Haywood said her son and two nephews were playing at the basketball court before the stabbing happened. The three tried to run away but the 9-year-old was not able to keep up.
Haywood describes the moment after her nephew was injured: “He was sitting in the ground, on the ground in the grass and his shirt was bloody and he was just crying his eyes out for his mom.”
Portugues struck the 9-year-old with the machete in the shoulder, causing a three-inch deep and two-inch long wound.
According to the victim’s aunt, the child was eventually released from Children’s Hospital and was doing OK.
Robert McCoy also addressed the incident which involved his son and two nephews. McCoy says the boys never met Esteban or the men with him. The family claims they’ve never had issues with them.
The kids, he says, didn't do anything wrong on Friday.
“They were playing basketball. They do it all the time. Never had no confrontation, no confusion, nothing," said McCoy.
