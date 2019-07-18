Man charged with aggravated robbery after attacking woman at work

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who attacked a woman and tried to force her into a car while she was heading into work Monday morning has been charged with aggravated robbery.
Kelly Huber said she was the first to arrive at the IBEW-NECA Electrical Training Center on Glenway Avenue. Huber said she sat on a bench and decided to smoke a cigarette before beginning her shift.
That’s when she noticed Jamar Jackson pacing around the building.
According to court documents, Jackson is accused of putting Huber in a choke hold and threatening to stab her.
Huber said she was able to break free, but Jackson took her car keys and stole her vehicle.
“As soon as I started screaming he took my car keys. My car was 6 feet away and he jumped in the car," she said.
Police were able to track down her car using a Verizon Hum GPS device.
Court documents state the vehicle was recovered with a knife in the passenger seat.
Jackson was arrested and charged on June 16.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.