Man charged with aggravated robbery after attacking woman at work
Jamar Jackson
July 18, 2019 at 8:44 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 8:44 AM

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who attacked a woman and tried to force her into a car while she was heading into work Monday morning has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Kelly Huber said she was the first to arrive at the IBEW-NECA Electrical Training Center on Glenway Avenue. Huber said she sat on a bench and decided to smoke a cigarette before beginning her shift.

That’s when she noticed Jamar Jackson pacing around the building.

According to court documents, Jackson is accused of putting Huber in a choke hold and threatening to stab her.

Huber said she was able to break free, but Jackson took her car keys and stole her vehicle.

“As soon as I started screaming he took my car keys. My car was 6 feet away and he jumped in the car," she said.

Police were able to track down her car using a Verizon Hum GPS device.

Court documents state the vehicle was recovered with a knife in the passenger seat.

Jackson was arrested and charged on June 16.

