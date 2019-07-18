Ohio budget expected to raise minimum age for cigarettes, vaping products to 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The state budget passed Wednesday night, and it will likely have an impact on a portion of Ohio’s cigarette smokers.
Some 18-year-old residents won’t be able to light up for another three years. Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to sign the bill late Wednesday, if he hasn’t signed it already. This is something DeWine has been pushing for.
As of right now, the age to buy cigarettes and vaping products is 18. With the state budge passing and the governor expected to sign, the bill the age will increase to 21. Ohio will join several other states, like New York and Illinois, who have similar laws.
Now here’s the catch -- the bill would become law in 90 days. For those who are or turn 18 before the 90 days are up, you will still be able to buy tobacco products at 18. But if you turn 18 after the 90 days, you will have to wait another three years before you can buy those products.
The governor is hoping by raising the age, fewer people will have access. The restriction will include all vaping products.
According to the health department, more than 20 percent of high school students use e-cigs, making them more at risk to become smokers.
