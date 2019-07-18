WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor gives update on charges against wrong-way driver that killed Mason family

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The driver in the wrong-way crash that killed a Mason family of three in March has been indicted.
Abby Michaels, 21, was indicted on six counts of murder, six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced they will be giving an update on the indictment at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Moraine police said on March 17 Michaels was behind the wheel of 2015 Kia Forte that hit and killed the Thompson family in their Toyota Camry on I-75 near Dayton.
Timmy Thompson, 51, Karen Thompson, 50, and Tessa Thompson, 10, died in the accident on southbound I-75 between Dryden Road and South Dixie Avenue.
Police said their preliminary investigation confirmed the Kia Forte was traveling north in the southbound lanes before the crash.
They also said investigators confirmed the Kia Forte crossed over the median near mile marker 49 by using the paved turn-around restricted for authorized and emergency vehicles only.
A witness said the car ran straight through the turn-around, avoiding the median and proceeding to drive the wrong way down 75.
A Moraine officer shared, in graphic detail, what he found when he arrived on the scene of the deadly crash, a police report shows.
The officer said when he arrived, he saw medics attempting to get an airway started in Michaels. He noted that they were having difficulties due to a ‘frothy fluid’ coming from her mouth.
He said the fluid was identified by medics as beer.
The 21-year-old was described in the report as being dressed in ‘festive’ St. Patrick’s Day clothing.
The officer said Michaels had on a St. Patrick’s Day shirt, multiple green, plastic shamrock necklaces and she had a temporary tattoo on her right cheek described as an apparent beer mug.
The report also said the officer found a large cup with a Fireball whiskey logo inside her purse with a small amount of an unknown dark liquid on the bottom.
Michaels was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after the crash, her condition at this time is not known.
A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
