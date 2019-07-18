Sen. Sherrod Brown shows support for USWNT, co-sponsors equal pay for athletes bill

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) joined in a growing number of politicians, celebrities, athletes, and fans calling for equal pay for female athletes following the U.S. Women’s National Team’s fourth World Cup championship.
Wednesday, Brown put out a statement saying he joined his colleagues on two bills that pushes for women in professional and amateur sports to receive ‘the wages they deserve.’
“The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team has proven they are the best in the world and should be paid as such. It’s past time that women in sports and all careers are paid the wages they have earned,” said Brown.
The Equal Pay for U.S. Soccer Act would prohibit the use of federal funds for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in North America, unless the United States Soccer Federation provides equitable pay to the members of the USWNT, Brown says.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is leading the legislation.
The second bill is the Athletics Fair Pay Act.
This bill would clarify the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act to require equitable pay for female athletes in amateur athletics.
It would also add new reporting requirements for national sports governing bodies to report athlete pay and provide an annual report to Congress on athlete pay, brown down by race and gender, Brown says.
“Despite winning four FIFA Women’s World Cups, competing at the highest levels and long outperforming their male counterparts, the U.S. Soccer Federation pays the Women’s National Team as little as 38 cents on the dollar compared to the Men’s National Team,” Brown’s statement said.
He says the Athletics Fair Pay Act led by Dianne Feinstein (D- Calif.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) will work to close the gender pay gap in U.S. Soccer and other sports.
Brown’s statement on his support for the two new measures came just a day before Cincinnati is scheduled to hold two events honoring Kenwood native and USWNT Midfielder Rose Lavelle for her accomplishments in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
