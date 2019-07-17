Undocumented immigrant arrested on jet ski near Port Clinton, turned over to ICE

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said agents arrested an undocumented immigrant with a warrant of deportation from 2012 after he was found fishing from a jet ski in Lake Erie on Tuesday.
Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol agents spotted the jet ski about one mile north of West Harbor, according to Border Patrol.
Border Patrol said the anchored jet ski had to people on it, but visible state registration number.
When CBP Marine Interdiction agents and a Border Patrol agent talked to the people on the jet ski, “they admitted they were Mexican nationals and not in possession of any immigration documents,” according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
According to Border Patrol, the two people were transported by the AMO SAFE Boat crew back to land and handed off to U.S. Border Patrol Agents.
The agents then brought them to the United States Border Patrol Sandusky Bay Station to be identified, according to Border Patrol.
Border Patrol said one was identified as a valid DACA recipient, transported back to his jet ski, and released.
The other person “was identified as a Mexican national with a current warrant of deportation which was issued on October 2, 2012,” according to Border Patrol.
Border Patrol said he was turned over to the custody of ICE/ERO with his property where he will be held pending his removal.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection released the following statement from Deputy Director Marine Operations (Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch) Brian Manaher:
“During the summer months Lake Erie is one of the busiest boating communities in the nation. This case is a testament to our highly skilled law enforcement ability to differentiate between legitimate boat traffic and nefarious traffic.”
