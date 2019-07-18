Wife of man killed in hit-and-run pleads for witnesses to come forward

COLERAIN, Ohio (FOX19) - The search continues for the driver who hit and killed an 87-year-old man Sunday night in Colerain.
FOX19 is told Leslie Toney was a family man. The U.S. Army veteran was married to his wife Mary Ann for 63 years and they had two sons.
Now, her life has changed forever.
“Whoever the driver was does not know the torment that they put us through,” said Mary Ann Toney.
She says her husband stopped at Wedge Inn, which he sometimes does, to have one beer. As he was leaving the bar Sunday night he crossed the street to grab dinner at Arby’s and never made to the other side.
Colerain police say a driver in a dark sedan hit him and kept driving.
“I can’t believe it. I fear the person that did it probably was either doped or drunk or had no driver’s license and just left. Even though he was not in the crosswalk there was no way you couldn’t have seen him,” the victim’s wife said.
Some images have surfaced of Leslie Toney lying in the street. Now police are searching for more surveillance video.
“We’re looking to see if there is any. We haven’t been successful yet, but we will be knocking on doors and seeing who has cameras and who has anything that that can contribute,” said Jim Love, the spokesperson for the Colerain Police Department.
In the meantime, Mary Ann Toney is forced to celebrate her birthday without her husband.
“I know he’s 87 but I told him, I’m 83 today. Today’s my birthday and I told him you can’t go before me I will be a wreck I can’t go through this. I keep wanting him to come through the front door but I know he’s not going to,” she said.
The family is now just asking if anyone saw anything even if it seems minor to come forward and give that information to police to help them catch the driver.
