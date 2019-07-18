World Cup star Rose Lavelle: ‘(Cincinnati) is the city that’s built me’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Queen City is honoring their Queen, Rose Lavelle, through several events beginning Thursday.
Kenwood-native Lavelle padded the U.S. lead against the Netherlands in the championship game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to make the score 2-0 in the 69th minute July 7.
It was a break-out performance for Lavelle, who had a chance to sit down with FOX19 NOW before the festivities:
FC Cincinnati says they will honor the U.S. Women’s National Team Midfielder during their game against D.C. United Thursday at 8 p.m. The team says there will also be a ‘Party at the Pitch’ on Sheakley Lawn that starts at 5:30 p.m.
The celebration will continue Friday, announced Mayor John Cranley. At noon, there will be a party honoring Lavelle on Fountain Square. No other details about the party have been revealed.
