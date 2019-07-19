Cincinnati man sentenced for distributing meth in Covington

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced on Thursday to 188 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of crystal meth.
Kevin Howard, 35, admitted to distributing the meth to an individual in Covington for $1,400. The individual was working as undercover law enforcement with the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force.
After the two undercover purchases, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Howard’s residence in Cincinnati, where an additional 444 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized, along with two firearms.
Under federal law, Howard must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.
