CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A muggy and dry morning with temperatures in the mid 70’s for most of us. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues through Saturday night with feels like temperatures anywhere from 103 to 106 degrees in the heating of the afternoon.
This afternoon will not be much different than Thursday with heat index values at times warmer than 100 degrees and possibly as hot as 112 degrees in a few select spots in our city centers. No rain is in the forecast so do not count on a late afternoon refresher.
Oppressive heat and humidity will continue into Sunday evening when rain along a cold front will lead cooler and less humid air into Cincinnati, by Monday afternoon the weather will be comfortable as a four-day stretch of nicer, “normal” weather begins.
