Fairfield company recalls batch of fully cooked crispy chicken breast strips

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Fairfield’s Koch Foods is recalling a batch of its Schwan’s fully cooked crispy chicken breast strips.
The recall stems from a labeling issue -- the chicken strips have allergens like soy, milk and eggs in the recipe but it does not appear on the packaging. The strips in question were produced in late May and sent to a food distributor in Minnesota.
The lot code you need to look for is YN91518412L1.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says there has not been any reports filed of anyone having issues with an allergic reaction to the product as of Thursday.
