The Heat is - STILL - On

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Without a doubt it will be an uncomfortable evening with the heat index dropping only slowly. You can count on these two items for your evening plans: 1. Roads will be dry and 2. You will sweat.
Saturday will not be very much different as the heat index tops out at hotter than 106° in many places once again.
Sunday’s heat index depends on how quickly the rain moves into the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Right now it looks like an evening event and that means a hot Sunday.
Relief arrives late Monday and next week looks to be very nice.
