Hopefully, somehow, this video of animals beating the heat at the zoo will help you beat the heat

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s hot.
Yesterday was hot, today was hot, and this weekend is going to be hot.
Whether you’re hitting the pool, setting up several fans directly in front of your face, or simply lying on the floor motionless and putting a cold rag on your forehead, it’s going to be a hot weekend for Tri-State residents. That includes our furry friends over at the Cincinnati Zoo, who luckily have keepers looking out for them.
Unsurprisingly, the footage of those animals lounging on piles of ice and drinking straight from the hose is incredibly adorable, and can be viewed below. It is our sincere hope that, somehow, the sight of these wolves, elephants, and otters help to keep you cool this weekend:
