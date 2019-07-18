How much water do you need in the heat? Follow the 10 X 10 rule, Louisville experts say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When it’s this hot, it’s dangerous and very easy to get overheated, especially if you’re working or exercising outside.
You always hear that you have to drink more water, but exactly how much more are we supposed to be drinking?
The heat can really sneak up on us. Early in the day Thursday when temperatures were in the 80s and there was cloud cover, many people told us it didn’t seem so bad. An hour later, as temperatures headed into the 90s, those same people said they were sweating and realizing they could use more water.
Whether you choose to be outside or have to be for work, you probably need more water. Recommendations push people to drink at least eight to 10 glasses of water per day, but how do you know how much you need when temperatures reach dangerous levels and you’re doing some kind of exercise - meaning walking, yard work, biking, or running?
Stephanie Fish, a Louisville high school cross country coach and an adviser for Norton Sports Health, told WAVE 3 News if you’re outside moving and sweating, the rule is simple: Drink water before and after, then it’s 10 for every 10.
“That’s 10 ounces of water for every 10 minutes of exercise,” Fish said. “10 and 10, that’s an easy thing to remember. Hydration before, during and after that’s the key right there.”
A and A Lawn Service and Landscaping owner Brian Bogard said he knows it’s crucial to keep his guys safe.
“We drink plenty of water,” Bogard said. “And we carry several coolers on the truck and they’re filled up every morning with fresh water and ice.”
Dylan Adams works for Bogard and said it’s important to pay attention to your body while working in hot temperatures.
“Sometimes you’ll feel, you know, like you need a little break or you want to take a drink of water and you need to sit down for a minute and you do,” he said. “We usually just work and stay hydrated."
Bogard also changes mowing and landscaping service schedules to earlier in the morning during extreme heat.
Cyclists Danielle and Charlie Archer told us on the Big Four Bridge that they know through experience to hydrate throughout each ride, but said they probably needed more water as the heat got progressively worse Thursday afternoon.
“About this ride, I’m a little nervous because were halfway in and we’ve got to get back,” Danielle said. "It’s warming up as we go.”
Fish said you can also weigh yourself before and after any workout to see how much water your body is losing. That helps to know how much water you may need. She also said don’t drink a lot of water all at once when you come inside, as you can actually over-hydrate. She recommends taking it slow.
