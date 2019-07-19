‘I feel like I’m still in shock’: Family of NKY couple killed in crash trying to cope with loss

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The family of a couple killed in a crash Tuesday in Burlington say they hope no one else will ever have to go through the pain they are experiencing.
James Harrison and his wife Cheyenne were killed on Burlington Pike when the couple tried to avoid a SUV that slowed down in front of them and they ended up crossing the center line and hitting a dump truck
Lisa Hoyt is Cheyenne’s mother. Hoyt says one of the hardest things the family has ever done was telling the children their mother and her husband were in a crash and not coming back.
“I feel like I’m still in shock,” Hoyt said. “Like it’s not real.”
The couple had one child between them. Cheyenne had four other children.
“I feel like it’s a prank. I feel like she is still here,” Sarah Smith said. Her mother died in the crash.
Hoyt says the family will make sure the kids have everything.
“I wasn’t prepared. I have never done this before. I didn’t know what it costs. Thank goodness for all the people who want to help,” Hoyt said.
