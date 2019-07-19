Middletown woman safe; estranged husband arrested for running over brother

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown woman who was feared to have been abducted by her estranged husband has been found safe officials said on Friday.
Family was concerned Barbara Raines disappeared after they said Clayton Raines had been on the run from police. Raines was accused of running over his brother.
Barbara’s family said he made a threat that he was going to kill her right before she went missing.
She was found and, on Thursday, Clayton was arrested for felonious assault.
According to court records, Clayton, 43, got into a violent verbal altercation with his brother July 12.
“He got enraged during the argument and ran him over twice with his car,” said Jacqueline Conley.
Family said the brother is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, but has been taken off life support.
Raines is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
