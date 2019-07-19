More than a kilo of fentanyl seized in Middletown drug trafficking investigation

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Three people were arrested after more than a kilo of fentanyl was seized in a joint drug trafficking investigation.
The investigative partnership between Middletown, Warren County and the federal law enforcement also found several guns, some stolen, during numerous search warrants.
Estavian Glenn, Dalaquan Wright and Mckenna Sparks were arrested.
Glenn and Wright are being held at the Warren County Jail. Sparks is at the Middletown City Jail.
“The Law Enforcement Agencies involved stay committed to fight against heroin/fentanyl and this investigation is just another example of these agencies combining efforts and resources to combat the drug dealers in our area. Fentanyl is a dangerous, deadly opiod that all of us are trying hard to keep off of our streets,” Middletown police said.
