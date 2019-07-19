Test results in suspected measles case come back negative

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Results for a suspected case of measles came back negative, the Cincinnati Health Department announced Friday.
Dr. Sharon Hutchins, the Cincinnati Health Department’s supervising epidemiologist, said they received a report from the doctor of a patient who is being evaluated for possible measles.
“The person concerning the case was confirmed to not have measles and therefore there was no potential for local exposure in this instance,” the health department said.
Ohio’s last confirmed measles outbreak was in 2014, with 382 confirmed cases, ODH says.
The department says the state occasionally sees measles cases as the result of importations from other countries where the virus remains endemic.
“Vaccinations save lives, period. I urge everyone who can, to get vaccinated,” Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said. “Vaccination is the safest, most effective way to prevent serious vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adults, including measles.”
ODH says measles is ‘extremely contagious’ and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.
