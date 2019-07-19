Vandal painted railings with toothbrush to fulfill ‘creative sentence’

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A fresh coat of paint on the railings outside the courthouse in Painesville will great visitors after today, when a graffiti vandal is scheduled to serve a creative sentence recently handed down by Judge Michael A. Cicconetti.
Avery White was given the option to spend 10 days in jail or paint railings with a toothbrush as punishment for spray painting a caboose owned by the Grand River Railway.
“I’m owning up to it and taking full responsibility for it,” White told Judge Cicconetti at his July 11 sentencing hearing.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.