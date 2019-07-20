Excessive heat impacts those who have to work outside

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - During days when the heat is on, all the advice is to stay indoors.
But what about those people who don’t have the luxury of working in an air conditioned environment?
“Today, the humidity. I’ve drank so much water today. I drank maybe two gallons. It is so hot,” said Cole Schlesner, construction worker.
Zach Hughes works in landscaping. He likes to look at the bright side of things.
“It’s all right when you got the breeze going when you’re moving,” said Hughes.
And to keep his crew cool and hydrated?
“What do we got here? Mountain Drew and we’ve got water right at the bottom. Keeping it cold,” said Tyler Meyer, landscaper.
It would appear one of the coldest outside jobs would be delivering ice.
“In the summer they’re like, you’ve got the best job ever, but we’re still out here sweating. But then in the winter, it’s man this job is terrible, like you’ve got the worst job," said Drew Lenhardt, Home City Ice driver.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.