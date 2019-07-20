Excessive Heat Warning Until 8PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Friday was day number 17 this warm season with a high temperature at 90° or hotter. It looks like we add two more before the weekend is over.
Saturday will not be very much different than Friday as the heat index tops out at hotter than 106° in many places once again.
Sunday’s heat index depends on how quickly the rain moves into the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Right now it looks like an evening event and that means a hot Sunday.
Relief arrives late Monday and next week looks to be very nice.
