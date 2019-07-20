Fire crews respond to house fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -A Middletown home was caught on fire late Saturday morning, said the Middletown Fire Department.
The fire happened in the 1900 block of Circle Kelly Jo Street at around 11:35 a.m.
Fire officials say at least one person was in the house at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.
Fire damage occurred in the area surrounding the stove and smoke damage happened throughout the rest of the house.
Officials are still investigating.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.