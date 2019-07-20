Police searching for person who shot dog in Mt. Airy Forest

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a dog walking with its owner in Mt. Airy Forest.
People who frequent the park say this isn’t the first time they’ve heard of something like this happening there.
“I think it’s pretty sad what happened,” said David Roberts, a dog owner who visits the park daily.
Police say a man told them he was walking his dog when another person came up and asked if he could pet the pup. According to police, the owner said “no” and the man then asked if he could have the dog.
The owner said “no” again, and police say that’s when the man pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim, who ran away with his dog.
Police say that’s when the dog was shot.
According to the GoFundMe, 7-month-old Lucius Lion was hit in chest area. Officials at MedVet Cincinnati confirm the pup is in their care. The pup’s injuries required surgery.
Police say the offender was a white man, possible in his 20s, around 5 feet 11 inches tall with a full beard and mustache. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a plain brown men’s hat. If you have anything that could help police in their investigation you’re asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
