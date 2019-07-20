Relief from the heat is on the way along with rain

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - With today’s 90+ degree heat, we now have 18 days with highs at or above 90. We will likely do it one more time tomorrow before we see a dramatic cooldown for the new workweek. Our excessive heat warning will end this evening. However, Sunday will still be hot and humid so we have one more First Alert Weather Day Sunday. For the remainder of Saturday, expect warm and muggy weather. It will be dry tonight. Low 75.
Sunday will be hot and humid and sunny early with storms arriving in the evening. High 93. A few storms may pop in the afternoon but a line of storms will push in from the northwest during the evening hours. That will also bring a cooldown and a big drop in humidity. Rainfall totals could be high in spots that see thunderstorms where we measure more than an inch. A few storms will linger into Monday, especially early. The high Monday will be near 80.
Beyond Monday the week looks fantastic! It will be sunny and dry with low humidity and temperatures below normal. Overnight lows may even dip into the 50s!
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.