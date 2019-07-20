Relief from the heat is on the way along with rain

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - With today’s 90+ degree heat, we now have 18 days with highs at or above 90. We will likely do it one more time tomorrow before we see a dramatic cooldown for the new workweek. Our excessive heat warning will end this evening. However, Sunday will still be hot and humid so we have one more First Alert Weather Day Sunday. For the remainder of Saturday, expect warm and muggy weather. It will be dry tonight. Low 75.