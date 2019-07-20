Summer heat can pose number of dangers for children playing outside

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The summer heat can pose a number of dangers for children looking to go outside and play in the sun.
"Every parent should take precautions, especially when it’s getting really hot like this,” Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Dr. Shan Yin said. “They need to make sure all the children are staying hydrated, drinking lots of fluids, taking frequent breaks.”
Another concern for parents should be the temperature of the surfaces their children walk on and the equipment kids play on. Using an infrared thermometer, on Friday, FOX19 recorded pavement temperatures of 119.5 degrees at Mason’s Fleckenstein Park. The rubberized surface the playground equipment sits on showed a temperature of 142 degrees.
Dr. Yin says that in his 9 years with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital burns from playground equipment are uncommon but can happen.
“Even something that’s very hot, any child with kind of a normal neurologic system -- they’re going to touch it they’re going to immediately release,” Dr. Yin said.
Another big concern with summer heat is dehydration. Dr. Yin suggests frequent water breaks and monitoring how often your kids use the bathroom. A decrease in bathroom visits or a deeper color in your child’s urine could be a sign of dehydration.
“Some warning signs that we look for are what we call mental status changes -- confusion, delirium, hallucinations,” Dr. Yin said. “You’re not going necessarily be able to tell that in an infant, maybe not even in a 2- or 3-year-old.”
