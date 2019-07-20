18-year-old accused of robbing a UDF and hitting an employee with her car

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) -An 18-year-old was charged Saturday with robbing a United Dairy Farmer’s store and hitting an employee with her car in Springfield Township.
Court documents say Emma Kraus stole items from the UDF store in the 900 block of West North Bend Road Friday. While she was confronted by employees in the parking lot, she hit an employee with her 2001 Honda Civic and then drove off.
Kraus is charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.
She is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
