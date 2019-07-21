Armed robbery in NKY leads to police chase

DAYTON, Ky. (FOX19) - An armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Dayton, Kentucky ended in a police chase Saturday night, according to the Dayton Police Department.
Dayton police received a report around 8:33 p.m. of a man holding a Family Dollar at gunpoint in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue. They say the suspect — Howard Reed — then left and traveled north toward Bellevue.
Authorities say they later found Reed in his car in Bellevue. While he was being taken at gunpoint, he allegedly attempted to strike a sergeant and then fled the scene.
Police say they chased him to Lafeyette and Fairfield avenues where he had crashed into another driver. He was then taken into custody.
Those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, authorities say.
Dayton police are investigating. Witnesses or anyone with information is encouraged to call them at (859) 261-1471.
