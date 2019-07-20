A cold front brings storms and a cooldown

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The air will be thick again overnight with muggy weather remaining in place. It will be dry with a low near 75.
We will likely experience similar heat one more time tomorrow before we see a dramatic cool-down for the new workweek.
Sunday will still be hot and humid, so we have one more First Alert Weather Day Sunday. The National Weather Service has also issued a Heat Advisory as the heat index will be as high as 105.
Before storms arrive in the evening, we will likely have our 19th 90-degree day with a high of 93 degrees.
A few storms may pop in the afternoon, but a line of storms will push in from the northwest during the evening hours. That will also bring a cool-down and a big drop in humidity.
Rainfall totals could be high in spots that see thunderstorms where we measure more than an inch. A few storms will linger into Monday, especially early. The high Monday will be close to 80 degrees.
The rest of the week, it will likely be sunny and dry with low humidity and temperatures below normal. Overnight lows may even dip into the 50s.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.