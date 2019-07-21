Graeter’s Ice Cream to sell $1.49 single dip sugar cones all day Sunday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -In honor of National Ice Cream Day and Graeter’s Ice Cream’s 149th birthday, the family owned company will once again be selling single dip sugar cones for $1.49 all day Sunday.
All 55 scoop shops will be participating.
“There’s no better time to celebrate America’s favorite sweet treat than on our 149th birthday on National Ice Cream Day,” shares Chip Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “We love celebrating National Ice Cream Month each year and look forward to welcoming our guests in our stores for our seasonal flavors and special offers.”
Graeters will also be holding its annual National Ice Cream Month Coloring Contest and offer promotions for members of their Sweet Rewards Loyalty Program. Anyone who signs up and turns in their sheet will receive a free scoop of ice cream.
They will also be introducing summer bonus flavors including Summer Peach, Watermelon Sorbet, and Piña colada in July. The company will be also introduce their Banana Chocolate Chip flavor in Aug.
