Maslow’s Army hands out free water to help beat the heat

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Maslow’s Army hit the streets of Cincinnati and Covington Saturday to hand out free water to people in the hot weather.
The group was armed with 2,000 pounds of ice loaded up in the back of a pick-up truck along with 1,850 bottles of water to give to people in the 94-degree heat.
“We are trying to let people know that there are individuals out there that are not aware of these conditions," said Samuel Landis, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We have an obligation to help lend a hand to one another.”
Landis — who was at one time homeless himself — said many people living on the street don’t have access to weather reports and don’t know how high the temperatures are going climb.
Raymond Sherrod began to break down in tears when talking about how the nonprofit group helped him that day.
“You don’t have a lot of people out here who do that,” Sherrod said. “That’s why I’m so emotional about it because I’m so happy cause he could be doing anything, but he chose to be out here with us.”
Talisha Gilbert was thrilled.
“It’s hot and I needed some of this H2O," she said. "I’m not trying to be at University [Hospital] with heat exhaustion.”
Maslow’s Army plans to continue to drive around handing out water for the next two days.
The nonprofit will have its outreach program Sunday at the Justice Center.
