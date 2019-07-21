Much cooler air to enter Tri-State

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The last several days have been, in a word, miserable. Heat and humidity have combined to produce dangerous conditions for those who spend a lot of time outdoors.
But all of that is about to change.
A slow-moving cold front will work through the region tonight and Monday bringing showers, thunderstorms and a much more pleasant air mass.
While rain and thunder will be about the region Monday, the day will not be a washout. However, it will be cooler with afternoon high temps in the upper-70s.
Gradual clearing overnight Monday will lead to a refreshing start in the upper-50s on Tuesday morning.
As high pressure continues to build into the region, sunshine, much less humidity and pleasant temperatures will be the rule for the bulk of the week.
We can expect a warm-up back into the upper-80s by the weekend.
