One woman arrested after 5-hour standoff in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) -One woman was arrested early Sunday morning after a five-hour standoff happened in Fairfield, said Patrol Supervisor Sgt. Aaron Meyer.
Sgt. Meyer says Fairfield Police responded to a domestic situation in the 5300 block of Southgate Boulevard. at 8:16 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, the woman refused to come out of the apartment.
It was not until 1:29 a.m. Sunday when the woman decided to cooperate with the Hamilton/ Fairfield SWAT team and she was then taken into custody.
The situation ended peacefully, said Sgt. Meyer.
It still remains under investigation and the charges are still pending.
