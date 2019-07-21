Sheriff’s office: Woman found dead in car outside of Batavia Township business

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was found dead in a car outside of a Batavia Township business Sunday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says deputies and EMS responded to a 911 call at 10:39 a.m. that reported a woman was lying in a car unresponsive outside of the business in the 4200 block of Grissom Drive.
The coroner’s office pronounced the woman dead at 12:47 p.m.
Deputies say the cause of death is not yet known.
The 911 call reporting the unresponsive woman came after the business owner made non-emergency call reporting a breaking-and-entering into the business one hour before, authorities say.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
