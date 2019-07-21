Stabbing at Florence pub leaves 1 dead

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -One person was stabbed to death after a fight happened at a pub in Florence early Sunday morning, said Florence Police Department Captain Greg Rehkamp.
It happened at Papa’s Pub on 290 Main St. at 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
Captain Rehkamp says when officers arrived they saw a large group of people fighting at the pub. They found two people stabbed and one person who was struck in the face multiple times.
One of the stabbing victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other stabbing victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The names have not been identified yet.
Police are still investigating.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.