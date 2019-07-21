Woman ejected from car, transported by AirCare after I-275 crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was transported by AirCare with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday on I-275 in Miami Township, according to the Miami Township Fire Department.
Fire officials say a woman was ejected from a car in the crash between the Loveland-Madeira Road and Wards Corners exits on I-275 southbound. The car had also rolled over during the wreck, and debris was spread across the roadway.
I-275 was closed just before 6 p.m. due to the crash.
The woman was transported to UC Medical Center via AirCare. She was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, authorities say. She has not yet been identified.
Fire officials say the roadway reopened by 7:30 p.m.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.