Woman reported critically missing from North College Hill
By Erin Couch | July 20, 2019 at 9:24 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 9:26 PM

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was reported critically missing Saturday afternoon from North College Hill, according to North College Hill police.

Police say Katie Matthews, 25, was last seen by her family today around 4 p.m. on Clovernook Avenue in North College Hill. She left the home in a silver Honda Civic with her 4-year-old daughter.

Authorities say there are mental health concerns in Matthews’ case.

They believe she was last in the area around the I-71 and I-275 interchange in the northern suburbs.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

North College Hill police are still investigating.

