Woman reported critically missing from North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman was reported critically missing Saturday afternoon from North College Hill, according to North College Hill police.
Police say Katie Matthews, 25, was last seen by her family today around 4 p.m. on Clovernook Avenue in North College Hill. She left the home in a silver Honda Civic with her 4-year-old daughter.
Authorities say there are mental health concerns in Matthews’ case.
They believe she was last in the area around the I-71 and I-275 interchange in the northern suburbs.
She is described as 5-foot-2 and 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
North College Hill police are still investigating.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.