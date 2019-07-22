Barnes & Noble to close at Newport on the Levee, new owners decide

“Maximizing views of the Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline are integral to our vision for the enlivened experience at Newport on the Levee,” Chief Investment Officer of North American Properties Tim Perry said. “Reimagining the New Newport on the Levee sometimes requires a clear canvas, and the need to reconsider that building with its impact to the arrival and outdoor experience is critical for a welcoming and magnetically social epicenter. The upper floor will house new jobs in the market and continue the curation of 18 hour uses for the community.”