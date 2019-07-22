Body found in woods identified as Mason woman

Investigators were called to the scene of a possible death investigation Wednesday in Hamilton. (Source: WXIX)
July 22, 2019 at 3:42 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 4:30 PM

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner’s office has identified the body of a woman that was found in a wooded area in Hamilton last week.

Dispatchers confirmed that Hamilton police were sent to the 1300 block of Franklin Street around 4 p.m. last Wednesday. Neighbors said they saw four or five Hamilton police cruisers parked near a wooded area next to Millikin Woods Park.

On Monday, the Butler County Coroner identified the body as that of Breanne Hamlin, 18, of Mason.

The cause of death is listed as pending.

Police have not released any further details about the investigation

