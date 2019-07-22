Chef Jean-Robert opening Frenchie Fresh in Warren County

Jean-Robert de Cavel's Frenchie Fresh will open later this summer at Deerfield Towne Center. (Source: Frenchie Fresh's Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 22, 2019 at 8:22 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 8:22 AM

DEERFIELD TWP. Ohio (FOX19) - French master chef and restauranteur Jean-Robert de Cavel is opening a Frenchie Fresh in Warren County.

The eatery, featuring burgers and other casual fare, will be located at the Deerfield Towne Center off Mason-Montgomery Road.

That’s where, the chef cheerily notes in his video “we have plenty of parking, amazing stores to shop along and many other businesses."

Frenchie Fresh is hiring experienced cooks and food runners.

You can check out details and Frenchie Fresh’s menu on the website.

