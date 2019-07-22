Cheviot chase ends with 1 in custody in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A chase that began in Cheviot ended with one person in custody in Westwood early Monday, police said.
Cheviot police began chasing a motorist who fled from a traffic stop just after 4 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The chase ensued into neighboring Cincinnati where it ran southbound on Boudinot Avenue to Montana Avenue to Harrison Avenue to Worthington Avenue.
Police threw down stop-sticks to try to puncture the driver’s tires and stop the vehicle.
Shortly after, the pursuit ended with one person in custody on Cavanaugh Avenue.
We will update this story once Cheviot police release more information.
