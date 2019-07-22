Fairs open in Butler, Clermont counties

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Fairs are open all week in Butler and Clermont counties.
The fairs opened Sunday and run through Saturday.
A hog show and Monster trucks were among festivities kicking off Butler County’s fair kicked at the fairgrounds on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton.
Check out each day’s lineup of events on the Butler County Fair Facebook page.
Butler County’s fair opened on time despite storm damage that hit the fairgrounds last week.
Clermont County’s fair is held at 1000 Locust St., Owensville.
See the lineup of events each day at the Clermont County Fair Facebook page.
