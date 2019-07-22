Fairs open in Butler, Clermont counties

Fairs open in Butler, Clermont counties
The Butler County Fair runs through Saturday in Hamilton. (Source: Butler County Fair Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 22, 2019 at 6:36 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 6:36 AM

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Fairs are open all week in Butler and Clermont counties.

The fairs opened Sunday and run through Saturday.

A hog show and Monster trucks were among festivities kicking off Butler County’s fair kicked at the fairgrounds on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton.

Posted by Butler County Fair on Sunday, July 21, 2019

Check out each day’s lineup of events on the Butler County Fair Facebook page.

Butler County’s fair opened on time despite storm damage that hit the fairgrounds last week.

So everyone knows that a huge storm came across the fairgrounds this afternoon. The good news is everyone is safe and...

Posted by Butler County Fair on Thursday, July 18, 2019

Clermont County’s fair is held at 1000 Locust St., Owensville.

See the lineup of events each day at the Clermont County Fair Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.