First Cincinnati African-American firefighter laid to rest

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Tuesday morning, Cincinnati laid to rest their first African-American firefighter.
The Cincinnati African-American Firefighters Association (CAFA), the Firefighters Union Local 48, and the Cincinnati Fire Department held a memorial service for Herbert S. Bane Monday at 11 a.m.
Bane joined the Cincinnati fire department in 1955 after serving in the Korean War as a Marine, the organization says. He served as a firefighter in the Queen City for 10 years.
After Bane left Cincinnati, they say he worked as a fire captain at the Pacific Missile Range and then took a position with the U.S. State Department IN 1965 where he served as command fire chief in the Republic of Vietnam, Saigon District until the fall of Saigon in 1972.
CAFA says Bane was chosen by the United Nations to serve as chief and fire expert in Singapore; Damascus, Syria; Mogadishu Somalia; Cairo, Egypt; Rangoon, Burma; Karachi, Pakistan; Yemen, Saudi; and Ankara, Turkey.
A procession of Cincinnati Firefighters marched from Bond Hill Academy to the Church of the Resurrection on California Avenue in Bond Hill.
CAFA says dignitaries including Mayor John Cranley attended the service.
In lieu of flowers, CAFA asked that donations go to the Herbert Bane Public Safety Support Fund. They say it’s their hope that by naming the fund after Bane, donors will be encouraged to provide Cincinnati Public Schools with the opportunity he was given to become a ‘world renowned firefighter.’
