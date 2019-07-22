Man shot in stomach in Winton Hills

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was shot in the stomach in Winton Hills early Monday - one of three shootings in just a few hours overnight, Cincinnati police said.
The victim was found in the 4700 block of Este Avenue about 12:30 a.m., according to police. They determined he was shot in an apartment complex parking lot nearby in the 400 block of Kings Run Drive.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, they said.
No arrests were made, and no suspect information was released.
This was the second of three shootings that kept police busy overnight.
A man was found fatally shot late Sunday in Walnut Hills, and another man was found shot at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati just before 3 a.m. Monday.
